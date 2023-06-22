MoistCr1TiKal says xQc has “Kick suits sweating” after watching The Dark Knight

MoistCr1TiKal was left shocked after finding out xQc had been watching The Dark Knight during his stream on Kick, saying that he probably has “Kick suits sweating.”

In one of the biggest live streaming deals to date, Kick signed Twitch star xQc to their platform for over $70M on June 16.

Less than three days later, however, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel risked getting banned from the site after watching The Dark Knight movie on stream.

YouTuber MoistCr1TiKal reacted to the news on stream, mentioning that Felix likely had Kick’s higher-ups sweating over the risk of DMCA from Warner Bros.

MoistCr1TiKal shocked by xQc watching The Dark Knight

During his live stream on Twitch, Moist was looking up information regarding the recent OceanGate submarine going missing when he learned about xQc risking DMCA on Kick.

“What the f*ck? That’s ill-advised I would imagine,” Moist said. “You’ve got some suits at Kick right now f*ckin sweating.”

It’s safe to say that xQc in fact did have some “suits” at Kick sweating because staff entered his stream to ask the star to quit streaming the movie.

Felix seemingly brushed off Kick staff’s request, however, because just two days after watching The Dark Knight on stream, xQc began watching full episodes of Breaking Bad.

This isn’t the first time the internet superstar watched TV shows or movies on stream either, as he was a major part of the TV Meta on Twitch back in 2022.

Streamers were watching shows like Gordon Ramsay’s Masterchef competition — with The Juicer going as far as trying to team up with the celebrity chef.

It’s unknown whether or not xQc will continue to risk DMCA on the platform, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

