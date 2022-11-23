MoistCr1TiKal roasts crypto “scam” response to IShowSpeed controversy

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White had a hilarious reaction to Paradox, the crypto company that previously partnered with Darren ‘IShowSpeed’ Watkins Jr.

Earlier in November, streamer IShowSpeed came under fire during a stream in which he promoted what fans dubbed a “scam” cryptocurrency.

Paradox, the cryptocurrency, is part of an action-adventure game called the Paradox Metaverse, which allows its players to earn more Paradox Coin as they level up. However, fans called this out and Speed eventually changed his tune, apologizing to fans.

Now, the head of Paradox has made a response video discussing the negative response to IShowSpeed’s stream. And MoistCr1TiKal had some great fun mocking his nonsensical answers.

Describing the response, Cr1TiKal said, “[i]t is terrible, this grown-ass man sat down to whine and cry about all the people calling it a scam just being trolls and bots.”

And, lest you think Charlie was putting words in the man’s mouth, MoistCr1TiKal went through the response video to show that the head of Paradox did allege that spikes in negative chats were caused by an influx of bots.

“What he fails to realize is the reason there’s these spikes is that more people decided to type ‘El Scam’ when they realized how shady… this whole thing was. It’s not bots.”

But the man’s arguments got even more ludicrous, as he challenged viewers to find the place where anyone at Paradox called their crypto a “scam” and then accusing the whole ordeal as being a symptom of “cancel culture.”

“Don’t launch a sh*tty shady crypto,” MoistCr1TiKal responded. “Calling out a scam isn’t just needless cancel culture hate.”

“It’s crazy. That is a nothing claim… He’s provided no proof that it’s not a scam. He has provided nothing other than trying to guilt people and trying to say it’s just bad faith trolling.”