IShowSpeed apologizes to fans after crypto “scam” accusations: “I made a mistake”

YouTube streaming star ‘IShowSpeed’ has issued an apology to his fans after receiving criticism for allegedly promoting a cryptocurrency “scam” during a previous broadcast.

IShowSpeed is one of YouTube’s most popular streamers. Boasting over 13 million subscribers, the young influencer is known for his wild hijinks and over-the-top reactions.

Although he’s garnered an extremely dedicated fanbase, an overwhelming majority of his viewers took issue with his November 16 broadcast, during which they accused him of promoting a crypto “scam” called ‘Paradox Coin.’

This cryptocurrency is part of an open-world, action-adventure game called the ‘Paradox Metaverse,’ which users can play to earn ‘Paradox Coin.’

Initially, Speed wasn’t happy with the criticism being levied toward him during the stream and asked moderators to ban those speaking out against the promotion — but now, he’s changing his tune.

IShowSpeed apologizes to fan over cryptocurrency kerfuffle

During a subsequent broadcast on November 17, Speed issued an apology to his fans, claiming he’d made a “mistake” and promising he’ll use the opportunity to grow and learn for future endeavors.

“Y’all don’t know what I do for y’all, bro,” Speed began. “Let me give out a quick little quote. I do so much stuff for y’all, bro. I made a mistake. You know, I’m not that smart, I’m gonna be honest. But as I go, I get smarter and smarter, bro.

“I made a little mistake that I wish I never did, but I’m not a scammer, bro. [There’s not a] day in my life I would never scam you guys. Just remember that, bro… I care about you guys so freaking much. I love y’all so much, bro.”

Thus far, Speed’s fanbase seems to have accepted the apology as the streamer bounces back from a tense moment under the microscope.

This follows another moment of criticism for the young star, who was recently removed from all of Sky Sports’ video content after appearing in an interview for the publication ahead of a Manchester United football game against Fulham over the weekend.