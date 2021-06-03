MoistCr1TiKaL explains how he accidentally almost got “several” big Twitch streamers banned - Dexerto

YouTuber Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White revealed the ridiculous way he almost got several big Twitch streamers banned. He explained how a risque thumbnail from a 2020 video has been accidentally terrorizing content creators who stumble upon it.

Originally creating his channel in 2006, MoistCr1TiKaL has been making videos on YouTube for nearly a decade. The entertainer’s dark sense of humor and interest in risque content, however, almost landed several big Twitch streamers in hot water.

During his June 3 upload, the 26-year-old opened up about how a picture he created in 2010 nearly got streaming star Mizkif banned. According to White, the OTK member had to scramble to delete his VOD after stumbling upon the unsavory image during a live broadcast.

Viral MoistCr1TiKaL image is wreaking havoc on Twitch streamers

In his latest video, Cr1TikaL revealed how a thumbnail he made almost caused several streamers to get banned. “Twitch can be an extremely scary platform to be on. Because Twitch itself has a zero-tolerance policy for accidents. And I unintentionally laid booby traps on YouTube for streamers who do reaction content. And one of my huge traps was sprung by a huge streamer named Mizkif,” he said.

White then showed a clip of Mizkif freaking out after accidentally stumbling across his risque thumbnail on Twitter. “Goddamnit Cr1TiKaL, you IDIOT!” the Twitch personality yelled. MoistCr1TiKaL then explained that the image wasn’t meant to get people into trouble. “Miz is a friend of mine. This isn’t the first time it’s happened either. But I want to say this wasn’t done intentionally.”

According to the YouTuber, other streamers have also almost gotten banned after showing his image on-screen. “I’ve seen the image around Twiter quite a bit and a couple of other Twitch streamers have also encountered it in the wild like a Legendary Pokemon and had to delete the VOD. I don’t blame Mizkif for panicking, because it’s Twitch and you never know what they’re gonna ban for.”

Incredibly, according to MoistCr1TiKaL, this isn’t the first time Mizkif has shown his risque image on stream. The OTK member keeps running into the thumbnail, which White jokingly called the new “rickroll” for the Twitch personality.

While the YouTuber thinks most streamers that accidentally stumble on the picture should be fine, he did caution that they should probably delete their VODs just in case Twitch doesn’t find it as amusing as he does.