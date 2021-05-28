MoistCr1TiKaL explains why he will never return to NoPixel GTA RP server - Dexerto

MoistCr1TiKaL has finally broken his silence on why his beloved character will no longer be coming back to GTA RP.

GTA RP has been one of the biggest trends in online gaming this year, with streamers flocking to the NoPixel server to take part in various shenanigans. Popular content creators like xQc, Valkyrae, Summit1g, and more have been busy living out their Los Santos dreams. Unlike regular GTA online, the GTA RP server enables players to take on different roles within the community.

From the grizzled gang members that terrorize the city streets to the hardworking police department, there are numerous roles one can assume. Even if a career in law enforcement doesn’t sound appealing, then there are countless other real-world jobs a player can assume. It’s this level of freedom that makes GTA RP so appealing to many streamers, but it has also led MoistCr1TiKaL to quit the game forever.

“You deserve a thorough explanation as to why I’ve been inactive on the server,” says MoistCr1TiKaL. “The main reason I haven’t done GTA RP in a while is because my character just doesn’t f***ing work in it anymore. The city has evolved well past the need for Charles White to be in it.”

Unlike other avatars on the server, MoistCr1TiKaL’s character didn’t have a designated job. Instead, he would wander the city streets in search of adventure and befriend other fellow players. However, as GTA RP server evolved into more of a life sim, MoistCr1TiKaL’s interest in the game dwindled.

“Pretty much all the players in NoPixel have full-time jobs in the universe,” said the streamer. “It’s really entertaining to watch and I think that’s great. It’s become like Second Life to a certain degree. The whole goal and mission of my character was to just be a side character in everyone else’s adventures and their stories.”

The interesting part of MoistCr1TiKaL’s character was that he literally played an avatar of himself, giving his fans the ability to interact with him online. The popular streamer notes that the early days of GTA RP were interesting, but as the game developed into more of a traditional life simulator, he found himself rather out of place.

“As the characters started to develop, everyone started to find their place within the city. It became less about going on goofy little quests and adventures, and more about building a real, living, breathing society…That’s not a world Charles White fits into.”

While MoistCr1TiKaL notes that he could make another account, he doesn’t want to have a full-time job in GTA RP. So, there you have it, we finally have an answer from the streamer himself. We’ll certainly be sad to see Charles go, but even the best things have to come to an end eventually.