Mizkif left speechless after 11-year-old Adin Ross fan claims he tried gambling

Mizkif was left speechless after an 11-year-old Adin Ross fan who approached him in public claimed he and his friends tried gambling after seeing their favorite streamer do it on Twitch.

Twitch streamers hosting sponsored gambling streams has been a divisive topic for a while now. Some of the biggest streamers in the world, like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, have rolled the slots on stream for months now, exposing a young audience to gambling.

Those who are against it claim it promotes gambling to underage viewers, which is unethical. On the other hand, those who do it claim it doesn’t break any rules and makes for good content as long as they’re transparent about it.

Twitch star Mizkif is firmly against it, and his biggest fears about it came to light in a conversation he had with an 11-year-old Adin Ross fan who claimed that he and his friends tried gambling after seeing his sponsored streams on Twitch.

After the fan said Adin Ross was his favorite streamer, Miz felt compelled to ask him one question: “If you like Adin Ross so much and you watch him, do you ever gamble on Stake?” And sure enough, he claimed he had.

“You know what he said to me? He said yeah. And he said all my friends do as well,” said Miz. “I’m like, ‘bro, what the f**k?’ And he’s like, ‘we’ve all tried it before.’ And I start telling him ‘dude, you’re never going to win money.'”

At that point, Miz felt compelled to tell him not to stop gambling. Fortunately, it seemed like it didn’t take him long to realize it wasn’t a good idea. He stopped doing it already, along with his school friends, much to Miz’s relief.

“The kid says that apparently they’ve all tried Stake, but they don’t actually use it. He’s like ‘yeah we’ve all tried Stake before,’ but he doesn’t do it anymore. Thank god. None of them do. They’ve all tried it but they don’t do it. Maybe it’s because Adin got banned?”

Of course, there’s no way to verify whether what the fan is saying is true. However, assuming that it is, it sheds light on the impact sponsored gambling streams on Twitch can have on fans, especially children.

The conversation also made Mizkif realize there isn’t much parents can do about it.

“His mom had no idea. She was clueless because she doesn’t know. Apparently, they do it at school. How the hell is the mom supposed to do anything about that?”