Mizkif urges Twitch to take action against controversial gambling streams

Amid drama over gambling streams, streamer and OTK co-founder Mizkif has called on Twitch to intervene, as he is concerned for the influence it could have on viewers.

Gambling streams have dominated Twitch discussion in 2021. High-profile streamers such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel have been engaging in the practice, streaming sponsored content on slots.

While xQc has since stopped gambling streams after he felt he had become addicted, major streamer Trainwrecks has continued to gamble on stream, and has frequently hit out against his critics for doing so.

But criticism towards Trainwrecks has since turned into concern, as he admitted to losing over $2 million in one night after gambling off-stream and, stated his aim to ‘chase his losses’ – i.e. make up the money lost by continuing to gamble.

On his July 10 Twitch stream, Mizkif was asked about his thoughts on the Trainwrecks situation, as he called on Twitch to intervene.

“I give two f***s what he [Trainwrecks] does, because the reality is that it’s legal,” he said. Do I think Twitch needs to step in and say, ‘hey, no more sponsored gambling streams’? F*** yes. It’s terrible.

“The amount of grey area is disgusting and something needs to be done for it. We all can agree to that, right? But do I blame Trainwrecks? As Asmongold said: you can’t hate the player, you have to hate the game.

“I hate that that’s a thing, I think that’s terrible. [But] do I hate Trainwrecks for it? No.”

Major content creators including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, Asmongold, and Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White have all spoken out against gambling streams in the past, with the latter slamming the practice as “dangerous” to younger viewers.

But whether Twitch change their stance on sponsored gambling streams or not, the controversy is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

If you or anyone you know is addicted to gambling and needs help, please contact your local gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700 (US), 0808 8020 133 (UK), or 1800 858 858 (AUS).