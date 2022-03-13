Mizkif slams Twitch viewers claiming Ludwig’s Streamer Awards win over xQc was “rigged”

Popular streamer Mizkif shut down Twitch viewers who are angry that Ludwig won over xQc at the Streamer Awards.

The first-ever Streamer Awards kicked off on March 12 in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony, organized and hosted by QTCinderella, celebrated livestream content creators and their work over the last year.

Some viewers were shocked when YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren took home the Streamer of the Year award. Twitch star Mizkif came to the former Smash pro’s defense and explained why he “deserved” it.

Angry Twitch viewers claim Ludwig’s Streamer Award win was “rigged”

During the Red Carpet pre-show, many streamers attending the event had predicted that Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel would take home the ultimate prize. Ludwig himself made the prediction and jokingly said he only had a 2% chance.

Ahgren was stunned when the ceremony concluded with him winning Streamer of the Year over the popular Canadian streamer. It appears that he wasn’t the only one surprised, as a flood of Twitch viewers took to social media to voice their shock. Some users even claimed the event was “rigged.”

Mizkif responded to the backlash on social media and immediately slammed critics. “Straight up deserved. F**k people saying you don’t deserve this. You work harder than anyone I know,” the streamer tweeted.

Straight up deserved. Fuck people saying you don’t deserve you work harder than anyone I know — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) March 13, 2022

Following Ludwig’s win, angry viewers took to the social media site to voice their criticisms. “I would understand if it was “Streamer of the month of March” but this s**t was rigged,” a viewer wrote.

Another comment exclaimed: “You don’t deserve that trophy, xQc literally s**ts on you at everything.”

Other Twitch viewers explained why they believed xQc should have won instead. “Not saying Ludwig didn’t deserve this, but for the amount of consistency, dedication, and content xQc gives, and yet he still didn’t win a single award for it is really lame, to be honest,” a fan tweeted.

While there was a flurry of angry viewers critical of Ludwig’s win, not everyone felt that way. Many viewers defended his victory, pointing out his record-breaking Subathon in 2021 and his move to YouTube.

Criticism aside, Ahgren was one of the most popular channels on Twitch. And based on his win at the Streamer Awards, the 26-year-old content creator has a very dedicated fan base.