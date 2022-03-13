Shroud explains his “shock” as Ludwig wins over xQc at The Streamer Awards

Ludwig’s win over fellow content creator xQc at The Streamer Awards has surprised Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, who was certain the latter would walk away with an accolade to his name.

The Streamer Awards have come and gone, celebrating the best of the streaming world by commemorating content creators with notable awards. Among the nominees were Pokimane, Mizkif, and Ludwig.

Ludwig’s victory in the Streamer of the Year category may have been expected by many, but Gamer of the Year winner Shroud was surprised by the win.

Shroud “shocked” over Ludwig’s Streamer of the Year victory

During his March 12 Twitch stream, Gamer of the Year winner shroud expressed his surprise in regards to Ludwig’s win over xQc specifically: “I am actually pretty shocked that xQc didn’t win that last one.”

“Ludwig did definitely have a huge year for sure,” continued the streamer. However, shroud seemingly hoped to see xQc walk away victorious: “But like, I dunno, it’s xQc. You know what I mean?”

The Streamer Awards had plenty of content creators to spotlight, with the Streamer of the Year category showcasing a stacked nominee list. With Sykkuno, Mizkif, Ludwig, and xQc all lined up to compete for the accolade.

Ludwig himself has expressed his gratitude towards everyone that voted for him, displaying his award proudly on social media. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me, I appreciate you,” said the content creator amid celebrations with fellow nominees.

thank you to everyone who voted for me I appreciate you <3 pic.twitter.com/Gfq1OGBgvc — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 13, 2022

The award show itself was an astounding success on Twitch. The award show, hosted by content creator QTCinderella, broke numerous Twitch records and quickly broke into the top five trends too.