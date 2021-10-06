Mizkif reveals how MrBeast trolled him over breakup during LA trip

Twitch star streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo recalled an awkward encounter with YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, who trolled him by talking about his recent breakup.

On September 14, the streamer and his girlfriend Maya Higa ended their highly publicized relationship after two years of dating. After the split, he decided to take some time off from streaming on Twitch.

Since then, the 26-year-old went on a trip to Los Angeles in October, where he hung out with popular YouTuber MrBeast. While hanging out at a party, the philanthropist decided to make things painfully awkward for his fellow internet personality by bringing up a touchy subject.

MrBeast trolls Mizkif

During his October 5 Twitch stream, Mizkif recounted what happened between him and MrBeast and said, “We’re in the theatre room with MrBeast this time. This is where s**t gets crazy. I think he starts getting comfortable with me. And he starts pulling up videos of me and Maya. On the big screen! In front of everybody,” he said.

“And I’m like, bro, are you Erobb now or something? And he’s pulling up videos of me and Maya, like, dating s**t. Then he goes to my Twitter and goes ‘what happened?’, and goes to me and Maya’s breakup. And I’m like, bro, you’re actually a d**k, straight up. F**k out of here, man. He starts f**king with me, really hard.”

In the same stream, the Twitch star also spoke about how his breakup has affected him. “Such a weird feeling, knowing she’s gone, and probably not coming back. It’s weird to even fathom this is now the reality of my life. And, I know it’s the same for her too. I still keep expecting to turn around and she’s coming in with some cat that she wants us to adopt that she’s found outside,” he said.

Despite still coming to terms with the breakup, luckily for MrBeast, Mizkif took the joke in his stride and wasn’t offended by YouTuber using such a personal subject as a way to troll him. “And I’m all for it, I’m like, ‘you’re such a p***y, I don’t care. I don’t give a f**k.'”