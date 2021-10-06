Swagg & Nuke Squad starstruck after interviewing James Bond actor Daniel Craig

In one of the more bizarre collaborations you’re going to see on Twitch for some time, FaZe Clan’s Nuke Squad — Swagg, Booya, Santana and JSmooth — had the chance to interview James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

No Time to Die is the latest James Bond film and Craig’s final in the series, after first being cast for the 2006 release of Casino Royale.

For that reason, as becomes clear, the Nuke Squad boys have grown up with James Bond and Daniel Craig almost being one and the same — and they were seriously impressed.

Including a surprise guest appearance from Billie Eilish, the Nuke Squad got suited and booted to chat with Craig.

While the call itself was only around 15-20 minutes, the unlikely quintet discussed gaming, Call of Duty, acting, and more with the legendary actor.

The Nuke Squad were clearly mesmerized and wanted to get all the information they could out of Craig, perhaps besides Booya, who struggled to come up with a question, much to the amusement of everyone else in the call.

To make things even more surreal for them, Craig even said that he’d been watching them before and was amazed at how quick they are and how good they are at Warzone.

While Billie Eilish wasn’t active on the call, she did pop up to say goodbye to Craig, with the actor even exclaiming how “cool” it was that she came over and hugged him to say goodbye.

Needless to say, the Nuke Squad loved having the opportunity to speak with Daniel Craig, and Swagg even said No Time to Die is one of his top 10 films of all time. Not only that, but Craig seemed to enjoy it a lot too.