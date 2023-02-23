Addison Rae to star in Eli Roth’s ‘Thanksgiving’ grindhouse horror film

TikTok star Addison Rae has landed a leading role in Eli Roth’s ‘Thanksgiving’ film, inspired by a fake movie trailer from Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 double-feature ‘Grindhouse.’

Addison Rae is no longer just an influencer; the TikTok nobility has ascended to greater heights in the past few years, most notably landing her first role in a feature film in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ back in 2021.

In an unexpected turn of events, the social media star went on to secure a multi-film deal with the streaming giant, on top of scoring her own makeup line and even dipping her toe into the music industry after releasing her debut single, ‘Obsessed.’

Article continues after ad

Now, there’s even bigger things on the horizon for Addison Rae, who has just been cast in a major motion picture that’s a huge throwback for Quentin Tarantino fans.

Addison Rae gets big leading role in ‘Grindhouse’ film, ‘Thanksgiving’

If you’ve watched the 2007 double-feature film ‘Grindhouse,’ you’ll remember the wacky fake trailer for a horror film dubbed ‘Thanksgiving.’ The faux advertisement tells the story of a serial killer who upsends the Thanksgiving celebrations of the citizens of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

According to reports from Deadline, Addison Rae is set to star in the upcoming horror film, which is, as the classic trailer says, being directed by Eli Roth.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: addisonraee Addison Rae has gone from TikTok star to movie star.

Patrick Dempsey of Grey’s Anatomy fame has also been cast in the flick, which is being produced by Spyglass Media and written by Jeff Rendel.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s unclear which role, exactly, Rae will be playing in ‘Thanksgiving,’ but there are a few scenes with female leads in the fake trailer that could point us to her possible character — that is, if these scenes do, in fact, return for the actual film.

The trailer was so popular with original audiences that plans to make it into an actual movie were hatched — but after 15 years, it seemed like these efforts had all but gone down the drain, until now.

Article continues after ad

Addison Rae responds to starring ‘Thanksgiving’ role

Addison Rae posted about the news on her Instagram page, sharing a screenshot of a news article with the caption, “Let’s eat.”

That’s not all; she’s even updated her profile picture with a pic of her and boyfriend Omer Fedi’s costumes from Halloween 2023.

Instagram: addisonraee

The photo shows her screaming while holding a bloody mask as someone approaches with a knife. She’s really getting into the spirit of things, it seems!

The jury’s still out on whether or not Addison will live up to her future role as a scream queen, but it’s certainly a huge step up for the content creator either way.