Millie Bobby Brown details “unhealthy” relationship with popular TikToker

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her past “unhealthy” relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic.

In a recent interview with Allure, the ‘Stranger Things‘ star shared some exclusive details about her relationship with the TikToker for the first time.

Millie revealed to Allure that she was in an “unhealthy situation” with Hunter, and that she “walked away” from him in 2021.

Later that year, the TikToker made went on Instagram Live, claiming that the two were in a “sexual relationship” when the actress was “a minor.”

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on relationship with Hunter Ecimovic

“I felt very vulnerable,” Millie told Allure in their cover story. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So, it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew.”

She noted that she had moved on and was in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi, son of rock singer Jon Bon Jovi, when Hunter’s video was posted. Nonetheless, his comments were hurtful to the actress, and she took time off social media for “healing.”

“When you get publicly humiliated this way – I felt so out of control and powerless,” she told the publication.

“Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f**king long.”

During an Instagram Live in 2021, Hunter was seen laughing in response to photos taken of the pair, when he was 20 and Millie was 16. He also called himself a “groomer” and claimed to have manipulated the actress, which her team denied in a 2021 statement.

In response to his comments, they stated: “Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”