Millie Bobby Brown admits she’s a “Karen” with bad reviews and fans are split

Millie Bobby Brown admitted to being a Karen as she revealed she uses a fake name to leave negative reviews and fans don’t know how to feel.

Millie Bobby Brown is a young woman of many talents: she acts as the lead on Stranger Things, she’s produced and starred in two different films for Netflix, and she’s a self-reported Karen in real life.

While appearing on Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Brown was asked if she ever leaves negative reviews when she goes somewhere and the actress admitted that she does along with revealing that she does it under a fake name.

“Here’s the thing, my whole life is people criticizing me. So, I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes,” Brown explained before launching into two anecdotes where she left less than complimentary reviews about her experience.

The actress then admitted to being “Karen,” which is a term used for someone who goes out of their way to give an establishment a hard time over a minor inconvenience, and defended her position by saying, “I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and there’s always room for improvement.”

Naturally, as being a Karen is seen as a divisive issue within the culture, many of Brown’s fans were split on how they felt about the actress going out of her way to criticize a restaurant or shop.

Some were calling Brown out for her “privileged” behavior as a teen millionaire with one person tweeting, “Why is everyone in the quotes and replies praising her for inconveniencing and criticizing people at probably minimum wage jobs that she’s never had to work at a day in her life?”

However, others defended the actress’ right to ask for better service as another Twitter user wrote, “I’m sorry but if more people left reviews, we’d have better customer service in America.”

But it seems like the majority of responses to Brown’s confession were people pointing out that the term Karen has seemed to lose its original meaning over the years as the original term “refers to white women instigating a conflict and calling the police on the minority they’re attacking for retaliating; NOT critiquing businesses.”

