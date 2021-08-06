Mike Tyson roasted by fans for being “way too baked” on podcast episode with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s ‘Hotboxin’ podcast has become quite popular — but some fans think he lit up a little too hard after watching his latest episode with retired MMA pro Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mike Tyson is nothing short of a living legend in the boxing world. “Iron Mike” has built a huge legacy for himself throughout his career, and even started his very own podcast more recently.

Tyson’s podcast is a bit different from others of its kind, though; a signature aspect of the series is that the interviews take place in a “studio full of smoke,” resulting in some pretty deep convos and hilarious moments.

Advertisement

His latest episode featured a conversation with now-retired mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib notably won his bout against rival Conor McGregor in 2018, which resulted in the infamous arena-wide scuffle that made headlines for weeks afterwards.

While the episode was certainly an eye-opening one for fans curious to hear Khabib’s take on his beef with McGregor, they couldn’t help but notice that Tyson was a little too stoned to partake in the conversation very much, and that co-host Henry Cejudo facilitated much of the conversation.

This resulted in a slew of hilarious comments under the video, as well as some sharp criticisms from viewers. (Hey, it’s safer to poke fun at one of the baddest men on the planet when you’re miles away tapping on a keyboard!)

Advertisement

“Are we just gonna ignore the fact that Mike apparently smoked the whole bag of weed before the podcast to not disrespect Khabib while talking to him, but it ended in Mike just not talking for almost the whole podcast because he’s high asf?” one user wrote.

“Mike’s been visiting the spiritual realm,” another joked. “He was there in physical form, but spiritually, he was on another planet.”

“Mike Tyson was in another dimension in this episode,” a fan wrote. “Triple C needs a raise!”

“Henry keeps trying to bring Mike into the convo, but Tyson is far, far away lol!” Another said.

Advertisement

Needless to say, it doesn’t seem that fans were all too impressed with Tyson’s hosting skills in this latest episode, but that isn’t stopping it from being one of the biggest fighting podcasts out there with one of the biggest celebrity presences.