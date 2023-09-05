Mike Majlak claps back after Dillon Danis mentions drug use in scathing post

Podcast host Mike Majlak hit back at Dillon Danis after the mixed martial artist brought up his past drug use amid his ongoing feud with Logan Paul.

Mike Majlak is the co-host of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, a vlogger, and a published author who has racked up over 2.75 million subscribers on his vlog channel.

Majlak has been a mainstay on Logan’s podcast for years now and is one of the YouTuber’s closest friends… So when Paul got into a public Twitter spat with upcoming boxing opponent Dillon Danis, Mike went to bat for his friend.

Although Majlak has previously stated on the podcast that he feels Danis’s incessant posts about Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal are going too far, he recently got into it with the mixed martial artist in a feud on X that’s going viral.

Mike Majlak feuds with Dillon Danis as Logan Paul fight draws near

Their latest spat started after Danis commented on a photo of Majlak posing alongside fellow creator Jeff Wittek, with the two influencers showing off their muscles. In the caption, Mike claimed that he now weighed 260 lbs — an amount that Danis said was “less than Nina’s body count.”

“Bro, how can you be training if you’re tweeting all day?” Mike shot back. “I knowwww you’re gonna use all this X revenue for that pullout clause payment.”

“You’re literally Logan Paul’s ***rag,” Danis said in a reply. “Shut your mouth before I bully you so bad you start taking **** again.”

Danis was referencing Majlak’s past struggles with drug addiction, which he outlined in his book, The Fifth Vital. Majlak has since recovered from his addiction and uses his story as a way to inspire others to break free from drugs — something he mentioned in his reply to the fighter.

“Yes Dillon, I did have an opiate problem 13 years ago, like many Americans sadly do,” he wrote. “It is an ever-growing issue that doesn’t get enough attention. I am proud of myself for overcoming it and acting as an inspiration to the millions who still suffer.”

Thus far, Majlak hasn’t responded to any more of Danis’ taunts. Danis, for his part, continues to post about Agdal — a venture that’s seen him rake in over 2 billion views on X as his fight with Logan draws ever nearer.

