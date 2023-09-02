Dillon Danis pulls over 2 billion views on Twitter amid Logan Paul feud

Amid his ongoing feud with Logan Paul ahead of their fight, Dillon Danis has revealed he’s pulled over two billion views on Twitter/X.

The rivalry between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is now at an all-time high, where after years of taunting each other across social media, they will finally go toe-to-toe on October 14.

Logan Paul will be going back to where it all started, stepping into the ring at the AO Arena in Manchester, where just over five years ago he first touched gloves with KSI. On the other hand, former UFC fighter Dillon Danis will be clashing for the first time since 2019.

Amid the build-up to their fight, their rivalry certainly has heated up. In attempts to get in his opponent’s head, Dillon has repeatedly fired shots at Logan through his fiancée Nina Adgal, frequently posting photos of the model with other men.

For the most part, Logan and his fiancée have completely ignored Danis, with the Prime co-founder revealing he’s unphased and still the happiest he’s ever been. However, the internet has had their eyes locked on the situation.

Dillon Danis amasses over two billion views amid Logan Paul feud

It’s fair to say Dillon has brought a ton of attention to the fight, and the whole card as a whole. As first reported by Happy Punch, in the month of August alone, the former UFC star brought in over two billion views to his Twitter/X page.

A screenshot of Danis’ analytics page shows he pulled over 2.09 billion impressions on the platform in August 2023 — up over 12,000% more than the previous month. Furthermore, the 30-year-old fighter doubled his total amount of followers, gaining over 414k followers in the same month.

The former UFC fighter is taking any opportunity he can to promote the fight. Recently, following the birth of his first child, Danis even shared a photo with Logan’s face edited over his newborn baby.

While the fight isn’t till October 14, fans are certainly pumped for what’s expected to be an action-packed event, where we’ll also be seeing KSI and Tommy Fury go blow for blow on the same night.