Megan Thee Stallion TwitchCon announcement met with backlash amid pay disputes

The lineup for this year’s TwitchCon has just been announced, with Megan Thee Stallion and Kim Petras two of the big names coming to the event. However, the timing of the reveal has led to swift backlash, coming just days after Twitch’s revenue split controversy,

TwitchCon is right around the corner, with the weekend-long event set to take place from October 7 to October 9 at the San Diego Convention Center. Due to the global health crisis, this upcoming TwitchCon will be the first time the event has been held in America since 2020.

As a way to bring extra excitement and eyes, Twitch has announced that Megan Thee Stallion will be appearing at the event. And while fans are excited about seeing the popular rapper, the news of Megan’s appearance is garnering another response that Twitch may not have expected.

The initial announcement post on Twitter has been swarmed with comments about Twitch’s recent decision to reduce payment for their content creators. In response, Twitch partners and content creators have been commenting at large about their disappointment with the news.

One Twitch streamer CurvyLlama highlighted the high cost for booking Megan the Stallion, with online quotes for the star stating that, “the estimated speaking fee range to book Megan Thee Stallion for your event is $200,000 and above.”

The Twitch partner then expressed their frustration that Twitch are able to pay for a big star to appear at TwitchCon when they are seemingly unable to “properly pay [their] creators.”

Fellow Twitch partner Sacriel similarly expressed their disappointment at Twitch’s decision. “The level to which you announce cutting creator pay by 28% because you ‘can’t afford it,’ then following it up with some flashy expensive show is just the most gaslighting bs ever.”

Twitch has been under fire in the past month following the news that content creators would be getting a pay cut for their sub count. Since the news broke, many notable figures from the platform have voiced their frustration and anger at the news. The likes of Ludwig pointing out how their move will affect up-and-coming streamers and those still building up their platform.

At the beginning of August, TwitchCon itself and its organizers came under scrutiny after it was revealed that the event would have no restrictions or health and safety precautions. This decision was since changed.

Twitch is yet to comment on the backlash surrounding the Megan Thee Stallion TwitchCon announcement. For all news and updates from TwitchCon next month, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage during the weekend.