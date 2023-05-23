McDonald’s worker’s video goes viral with massive 3am sandwich order

A McDonald’s worker has gone viral after uploading a video showing off a massive order of sandwiches that a customer made at three am.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, there’s no telling what kind of content will make it to your For You Page.

Videos from employees and customers of popular restaurants are quite popular on the app, with one woman going as far as flying to Canada to get a McDonald’s Snack Wrap.

Article continues after ad

For TikToker ‘Jelseyy_,’ however, the path to viral popularity involved a late-night order from a very hungry McDonald’s customer.

McDonald’s worker goes viral showing off 100 sandwich order

Uploaded on May 17, 2023, Jelsey’s video has been viewed over 420,000 times with hundreds of comments from viewers.

“Someone ordered 50 McChickens and McDoubles at 3 am,” she revealed in the text on the video. It’s unknown whether or not its 50 total sandwiches or 50 of each for a total of 100, however.

Jelsey added in the caption: “Big orders are actually so fun lmao.”

Article continues after ad

Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts about the late-night order, and some of them were even former McDonald’s employees.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Don’t miss working there. Especially with the family packs,” one replied.

Another viewer replied: “I used to work during the same time that the Dollar menu was in place and we would get these orders every other day.”

“Looks kinda fun, they’re all the same at least,” a third viewer replied.

Article continues after ad

The TikToker didn’t reveal how long it took them to make the massive order, but it’s safe to say that it took longer than usual if it was just Jelsey making them.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our other content.