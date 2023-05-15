Woman flies to Canada just for a McDonald’s Snack Wrap

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after she flew from New York to Canada just to buy a McDonald’s Snack Wrap.

Back in 2016, one of the most popular items on the McDonald’s menu — the Snack Wrap — was removed from most stores before being discontinued nationwide in 2020.

Fans of the cheap treat have called for McDonald’s to bring it back, with the company’s Twitter page even mentioning it in tweets.

TikToker justjazzzyidk, whose real name is Jaz, recently decided to take things into her own hands and fly to Canada just to buy a McDonald’s Snack Wrap.

Article continues after ad

Woman flies to Canada just to buy McDonald’s

On May 14, Jaz posted a TikTok video about the sought-after Snack Wraps when someone in her comments mentioned that they are still available in Canada.

So, she booked a flight from her home in New York to and got a hotel in Toronto, Canada where she promptly placed an order for McDonald’s Snack Wraps.

Once they arrived, she quickly uploaded a video with her thoughts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She got all three of the currently available snack wraps and quickly found out that they are quite a bit different than the previous options available in America.

Article continues after ad

“It is a wheat wrap. There’s no cheese, and the chicken is different. Is it as good as the old ones? No, it’s not,” she said.

Overall though, Jaz seemed pretty happy with her last-minute journey to Canada and viewers flooded the comments with their support as well.

“This is so on brand for you,” one user replied.

Another said: “This is the realest thing I’ve ever seen.”

For more TikTok news and other viral entertainment stories, head over to check out our coverage.