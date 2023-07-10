MasterChef’s Aarón Sánchez reveals what he really thinks about the Season 13 Top 19 chefs

Chef Aarón Sánchez talked to us about Season 13 of FOX’s MasterChef and what makes the show so special.

If you’re looking for a food TV show to get obsessed with, Season 13 of MasterChef is a great way to start.

In this season, chefs from every region of the US come together to compete for the coveted role of MasterChef and win a cash prize of $250,000

Alongside Joseph Bastianich and Gordon Ramsay, professional chef and restauranteur Aarón Sánchez is one of the judges of the season. You might also recognize him for his appearances on Chopped and MasterChef Junior.

The current season is already down to its Top 19 contestants in a fight to win it all. We got the chance to sit down with Aarón and discuss the new season, representing the South, and what he’s doing for the Latin community.

Aarón Sánchez thinks the Season 13 Top 19 chefs are “fantastic”

Q: What do you personally think about the Top 19 chefs this season?

Aarón: “I think they’re fantastic. I think the idea of being able to bring that regional pride to the Masterchef kitchen is something that’s so unique. I think, you know, it’s safe to say that all of us have a lot of pride when it comes to family recipes and where we’re from. Whether it’s a state or a city or a town. And I think you’re going to see that throughout this season. And a lot of strong opinions and combativeness to us as judges which I love. I think people are gonna come hit us with some zingers and you’re going to see that as the season goes on.”

Q: You live in Louisiana, which is in the South. Do you know what you would cook to represent your region?

Aarón: “Oh, absolutely. I mean, I could do so many different things. I can make etouffee, I can make a really good gumbo, I can do smothered pork chops. I can do smothered anything. A little sauce piquant. We can do down the list.

But I can also do Mexican food, as well, and I think that would be a good representation of the South, as well. It’s kind of South of the border, but it’s South.”

Aarón Sánchez explains what makes MasterChef so special

Q: You joined Masterchef back in Season 8. Did you think that it was going to go on this far and still maintain its popularity?

Aarón: “Yeah. I think what makes Masterchef so special is the fact that we mentor all of our contestants, they are with us for a really good amount of time. So regardless if they win, lose, or draw, they all walk away with really beautiful kitchen skills, life skills confidence to maybe go and approach the food world as their own career. And I think with all of that, that’s what makes it so rewarding to be a part of the whole process and the show.”

Q: As far as yourself, do you have any other projects in the works that you can share?

Aarón: “Yeah absolutely. We’re continuing to do more Masterchef, hopefully. And then I’m doing a restaurant here in Lake Charles [Louisiana] at a casino called L’Auberge. I have a beautiful philanthropy effort called The Aaron Sanchez Impact Fund where we put Latino kids into culinary school. And, we’re doing other things that are going to hopefully impact the Latin community and we’re a part of the Emeril Lagase Foundation, as well. So we have a lot of support there. And yeah, I just continue to grow and make sure that our food touches as many people as possible and that were supporting the new generation.”

The next episode of MasterChef Season 13 is set to release on FOX on July 12.