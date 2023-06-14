Mario attacks Spider-Man for punching Black Panther in cosplay street fight

A street fight between Mario, Spider-Man, Black Panther and others is going viral on social media after a dispute between costumed employees at a tourist attraction in Brazil.

Is this what Spider-Man in Smash Bros would look like? A wild brawl erupted between two employees of Two Little Trains earlier in June leaving tourists and spectators confused.

From an entire airport baggage area becoming a WWE Royal Rumble to fisticuffs aboard an airplane, there have been plenty of wild street fights but never anything quite like this.

In a video making rounds on social media, a man dressed as Spider-Man approached another guy cosplaying as Black Panter and unloaded a series of punches, resulting in Mario tangling with the web-slinger.

Mario breaks Spider-Man’s nose in outrageous costume brawl

According to G1, after Spider-Man fired a punch at the hero of Wakanda, Super Mario joined the fray and he too exchanged punches with the Marvel icon.

Eventually, Mario removed his head, revealing he was just a normal man underneath and continued to wage war against the not-so-friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Other employees dressed as Captain America and Wednesday Addams tried to separate the two, but Mario was able to gain the advantage and do some damage to his opponent.

The man dressed as Spider-Man reportedly had his nose broken and will require surgery. Additionally, at least two men involved in the smackdown will be dismissed from The Two Little Trains.

It’s not clear what got into Spider-Man or if he was experiencing a symbiote moment, but at least Mario was there to save the day.