Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player shows off Insomniac’s crazy attention to suit details

Spider-Man 2 players continue to discover neat tidbits in the game, this time uncovering small suit details that may have gone unnoticed for many.

Spider-Man 2 received huge praise when it arrived, with the game receiving improvements in nearly every aspect. Improved movement and combat mechanics, two playable Spider-Men, and an immense open world are just a few of the impressive feats in the sequel.

Despite the open-world formula feeling familiar, fans have discovered small changes that make it feel far more alive than in previous entries. Little interactions such as Spider-Man participating in an interview reflect that sentiment.

The latest discovery is just as impressive, focusing on the suit damage mechanic in the sequel.

Spider-Man 2 suits feature different damage patterns

A small detail that has been extremely well-received is the suit damage feature in Spider-Man 2. As it implies, receiving damage will rip and tear apart your suit.

It sounds basic until you realize how far Insomniac Games managed to take the feature. Shared to the game’s Reddit, it’s been discovered that each in-game suit features unique damage patterns.

Of course, this doesn’t apply to the symbiote suits, since they’re self-healing. Surprisingly, this also applies to the Raimi symbiote suit, which is just Spider-Man’s standard suit merged with the alien lifeform.

It’s an impressive feat and one that fans applauded Insomniac’s implementation of. “Lots of attention to detail in this game, I’m super impressed with the physics in general and the npcs” one player replied.

Others noted that this feature further changes depending on the material, as one reply stated: “The Miles Black Panther suit also has unique damage. It only takes minor damage and only on the weaker fabric areas. Most of it stays intact or it’s minor scrapes.”

As it currently stands, Spider-Man 2’s suit damage only happens during combat and fixes when you heal. Some fan feedback did hope the future would bring a toggle letting you disable that, so they can swing through New York battered and beaten.