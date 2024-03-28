Marvel Rivals Spider-Man suit is getting ripped on by fans

Fans are already ripping Spider-Man’s new suit in the upcoming shooter Marvel Rivals. Here’s more on what fans thought of it.

NetEase Games finally dropped the first look at their upcoming PvP shooter called Marvel Rivals. The three-minute teaser included an expanded reveal of the gameplay which eerily looks similar to Overwatch and brings Marvel heroes and villains to the character roster including the friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man.

Soon after the reveal, fans rushed over to social media and expressed their mixed opinions on the new Spider-Man suit in the game. The bold blue and red costume with a black spider on the chest but missing on the back, offered a fresh look at the character.

But spidey loyalists took no time to rip the design and criticized it for being “too blue” on the back. “My main issue is he doesn’t have a back spider. Makes a boring costume ugly”, said one player. “The lenses, web pattern, color scheme, and logo are great, but everything else looks too “Nike” and also too high tech, kinda crowded”, said another.

Some fans feel it’s “weird that this has become a trend” as there’s yet another “original take on the classic suit that looks atrocious.” A fourth user commented, “Classic modern Spider-Man issue of an overcomplicated patterning and segmenting of a perfectly good suit. Even the final swing suit has weird paneling on the legs it’s just hard to see.”

On the contrary, fans who loved the new look at Spidey turned in their thoughts and counter-argued the criticism. “Looks pretty rad. I like how dynamic it is”, said one such fan. Another argued, “I don’t know any suit which is uninspiring and bad. I prefer this way more than the same bland and overused suit over and over again.”

While there has been lots of chatter around the upcoming Marvel shooter, Rivals has already been termed as the “Overwatch Killer” by several players who believe it could bring solid competition to Blizzard’s infamous PvP multiplayer title.