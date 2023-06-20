Marine turned OnlyFans model has army bosses subscribing to her military-themed content

Former marine turned OnlyFans model Taylor Gunner has been making a killing on OnlyFans and has been using her military past to cook up content for armed forces members with her old bosses even subscribing.

Taylor Gunner’s start to OnlyFans was untraditional, to say the least. Speaking with Dexerto, Gunner explained how her “assh*le” ex-boyfriend uploaded nude photos of her to Twitter.

According to the former marine, he created the account as the two explored a swingling lifestyle to try to get the attention of other men. Taylor says she was “taken aback” when her ex presented the account to her and all the compliments she received on her body.

It wasn’t long after that she kicked her boyfriend out, took control of the account and kept posting with followers encouraging her to make an OnlyFans – something that actually worked out for her in a big way.

OnlyFans marine reveals her top content fantasies for veterans

While Gunner doesn’t only do military content, it’s a large part of her brand and something she’s incorporated into her OnlyFans.

“I have a huge military niche and I have a huge veteran fanbase that loves military content, because it’s authentic and real,” she explained. “It’s not portrayed wrong like a lot of things are. I explore those fantasies that people have while they’re in and I think that’s refreshing.”

TaylorGunner Taylor Gunner’s OnlyFans content is a hit with veterans.

“I never put anyone in a uniform that did not earn it. I go through all the fantasies you have when you’re deployed, or when you’re in boot camp or when you’re at home.”

Gunner also has a very unique relationship with her veteran subscribers, sending them care packages and checking up on them on the regular thanks to her special perspective.

Off the top of her head, Taylor named off several fantasies she’s fulfilled through her content: “I’ve done recruiter fantasies, fantasies at the squad bay, fantasies in the med bay with doctors, deployment and homecoming.”

And Gunner has even upped the ante by going above and beyond with content tailor-made specifically for veterans such as filming sexual content on a rifle range.

“When you’re on deployment you’re so stressed and tired, but then you find yourself fantasizing about the most random sh*t while you’re there, so I explore that. You have no sexual contact (in theory) until you get home and everyone is a 10.”

TaylorGunner Taylor says people higher up than her in he military sub to her content.

At the moment, the OnlyFans star says she’s even trying to get an active drill instructor to do intensive training. “They try to break you. It’s like a punishment,” she described.

Gunner even says that former bosses in charge of her and people higher up than her in the military ranks have subscribed to her OnlyFans.

There’s a big upside to a lot of Gunner’s content as well. The model has been putting her income into greater causes with the former marine donating a portion of her income to veteran charities and wants to make a difference in supporting veterans’ mental health.