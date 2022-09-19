Mariah Carey & Millie Bobby Brown reenact ‘Honey’ music video in viral TikTok

Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown have gone viral on TikTok with their video recreating the singer’s ‘Honey’ music video.

TikTok is a hub of the most viral content on the internet, and plenty of celebrities have also flocked to the platform to make accounts of their own and share content with their many followers.

The latest celeb to go viral on the app is singer Mariah Carey, who teamed up with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to recreate a scene from the singer’s iconic music video for her song ‘Honey.’

In a video uploaded on September 18, Mariah can be seen reenacting a scene from the video where she’s talking to her kidnappers, with one of them being played by Millie. Her boyfriend and her 11-year-old twins also played a role in the scene, with all of them perfectly capturing the energy of the iconic music video.

On Twitter, she posted the same video, writing in the caption: “Reliving the splendor of the Honey video with surprise guests!”

Fans are absolutely loving the collab between the two stars, and the clip has already racked up over 200,000 views.

“Mariah and Millie Bobby Brown, legendary duo,” one viewer wrote in a comment on the original TikTok. “This is literally the most iconic thing I have seen in a long time,” another commented.

This video could be set to generate more views and likes as people encounter the video of this iconic collab.

Mariah and Millie aren’t the only celebrities to go viral on TikTok this week. Actress Lea Michele has now started her own TikTok account, and her videos have been racking up millions of views in just the space of a few days, while her follower count continues to climb.