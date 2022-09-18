Lea Michele joins TikTok with recreation of viral ‘Funny Girl’ video

Actress Lea Michele has joined TikTok and for her first post recreated a viral video about her role in the musical ‘Funny Girl.’

More people are making accounts on short-form video platform TikTok every day, with new users wanting to join in with the latest viral trends and browse the ever-growing collection of content on the platform.

The app has also seen a number of different celebrities sign up to the platform over the years, including stars like Jason Derulo, Kim Kardashian and Lizzo.

The latest star to join TikTok is actress Lea Michele, who’s currently on a break from her role as Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical ‘Funny Girl.’

She uploaded her first TikTok video on September 17 duetting user javirod305’s video from earlier in the month predicting what her opening night in ‘Funny Girl’ would be like, lip-syncing to the iconic hit from the show, ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade.’

In Lea’s video, she recreated the moves from javirod305’s video while lip-syncing the song into a hairbrush, and fans loved it. In the caption, she wrote: “Clearly I can’t wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week.”

In less than 24 hours the video already has over 400,000 likes and 3 million views, and her follower count is also rapidly climbing too, with 120,000 followers at the time of writing.

It’s not yet clear how often Lea plans on posting on TikTok once she’s back performing in ‘Funny Girl,’ but many fans are hoping that the star will make more content on the app in the future as her follower count continues to rise.

There is a huge array of different trends inspired by musical theater going viral on TikTok all the time, and there’s no doubt fans would enjoy seeing the star join in on some of them.