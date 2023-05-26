Man smashed by car in wild brawl at famous ‘TikTok Motel’

A man was repeatedly hit by a car during a wild brawl at a motel in New Jersey that has become pretty famous on TikTok over the last few months.

With TikTok becoming bigger and bigger as the days, weeks, and months pass by, there are certain locations and people that you might spot over and over again on your For You Page.

Some locations have become ‘TikTok famous’ because viewers want to follow their favorite creators and go there themselves. These are typically off the beaten track a little bit, and aren’t the typical landmarks that you’re going to find in any tourism guide books.

That’s the case with the Lincoln Motel Hotel in New Jersey. Its owner, Brian Arya, has picked up a hefty following on TikTok for showing the inner working of the motel and charity work. Though, it’s gone viral for a different reason this time.

Brawl breaks out at New Jersey motel as man tries to drive over another

Instead of an uplifting, feel-good story, the motel has been in the headlines because of a wild brawl that happened on its premise.

While plenty of punches were thrown, the CCTV cameras of the motel caught the fact that one of the men involved tried to repeatedly run over another man. The driver, a 42-year-old man from Western New York, hit the man at least twice including one revved-up moment where he appeared to try and pin him against the wall.

The driver attempted to make a getaway when the police showed up, however, the damage the Western New Yorker had done to his car stopped him from making a clean getaway. He was eventually arrested by police.

Arya, the owner of the premise, told NBC New York that it was a “scary” moment for everyone at the motel, especially as they continue trying to “clean up” the place.

The 42-year-old driver now faces charges for the fight, including aggravated assault. The other man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, despite his brush with the car’s hood.