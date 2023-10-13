Massive brawl breaks out at Texas gas station as fighters drive cars into each other

An over-the-top gas station brawl is going viral after multiple groups started fighting and even rammed their cars into one another.

For whatever reason, gas stations seem to be the true proving ground for street combat, and an absolutely wild battle royale broke out in Texas that has viewers both concerned and confused.

In a video going viral on TikTok, men in three cars began circling each other at a gas station while intimidating and even side-swiping rivals who wandered around the area waiting for their foes to battle.

Eventually, men emptied out of the three cars and an all-out war commenced. Everyone involved found a dance partner to engage in fisticuffs with, as one man even took off his belt to hit his opponent.

Men get run over as brawl becomes demolition derby

Although it’s not clear why the Dallas melee started and who the groups were, the brawl ended after someone in a black car ran into multiple fighters, sending them to the pavement.

From there, the car zoomed off, and the rest of the combatants got into their respective vehicles and left too. Amazingly, it seemed like no one was seriously hurt during the great gas station battle.

Keeping track of the teams involved in the conflict was proving to be difficult for users on TikTok, who called the battle both “confusing” and “wild.”

“Next time you guys fight again can each team wear different color, because I lost track of who’s in whose team,” remarked one user.

“I was so confused with this mess. Reminded me of the old movies! Who won the fight?” another asked.

The discussion was very similar on Reddit, with users just as baffled by the rumble, saying it was too difficult to follow.

This is hardly the first parking lot melee to go viral. Earlier this year, a wild brawl made headlines when a cop hit a woman with a Rock Bottom finishing move as groups fought each other.