Why are women getting punched in the face in NYC? Serial puncher explained

A series of women have gone viral on TikTok after being allegedly punched in the face by a man. Here’s everything we know about the situation so far.

In March 2024, popular TikTok creator Halley Kate went viral after claiming she was randomly punched in the face by a man while walking and looking down at her phone at West 16th Street and Seventh Avenue, NYC.

“I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face. Oh my god, it hurts so bad,” she said in a clip that’s garnered over 47 million views in just three days.

Halley isn’t the only woman to have been punched in the face over the last few days in New York City. In fact, a number of women came forward during the same time with similar claims, including 27-year-old Mikayla Toninato, who sported a bruise under her left eye after being “hit in the face” by a man while walking down the sidewalk.

The incidents went viral on social media as users urged the women to seek medical attention and report the situation to the police.

Who is punching women in the face in NYC?

So far, one suspect has been taken into custody — 40-year-old Brooklyn resident Skiboky Stora, who has reportedly been charged with assault for allegedly punching Halley Kate.

Stora is an aspiring political candidate whose videos on social media are now going viral, showing him accosting various women on the street with remarks about their hair and clothing.

Police say Stora has a history of assault, having been arrested in December 2023 after two other, unrelated alleged assaults.

The NYPD posted to social media addressing the serial punching case, claiming their officers will “continue to remain resilient in their efforts to stop violent criminals, ensuring the safety of our communities.”

It’s still uncertain if more perpetrators are at large, or if Stora was the only one responsible for the alleged assaults. However, another possible suspect has been declared as wanted by Midtown police after TikTok user ‘Malous228’ claimed she was slapped in the forehead on March 23.

New York Post / TikTok: malous228

She uploaded a video showing her alleged assailant, clad in a red jacket on the corner of West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, to social media. Police are now searching for the suspect, who has yet to be found and taken into custody.