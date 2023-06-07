Viral video shows New York taxi driver “knock out” woman getting aggressive

Twitter account Fight Mate went viral after uploading a video where a New York taxi driver punched a woman after she started becoming aggressive towards him.

A Twitter post featuring a violent confrontation between a New York taxi driver and a woman from June 6 has picked up over 2.6 million views. The tweet reads as such: “Taxi driver rocks woman to another dimension after she got aggressive with him. Justified or too far?”

In the footage, a taxi driver is walking back to a cab with a jacket in hand, a woman gets in between him and the vehicle. She tries to stop him and seemingly get back the jacket.

Article continues after ad

The driver tries to walk away, at which point the woman grabs him by his shirt and he retaliates by punching her in the face twice which causes the woman to collapse to the ground.

Afterward, the driver throws the woman’s jacket to the ground, gets back in his taxi, and starts driving away.

Twitter reacts to taxi driver knocking woman to the ground

Twitter users in the comments were split when it comes to the question posed by the account. Some side with the woman who was simply trying to reclaim her jacket.

Article continues after ad

Others were also praising the attendants’ efforts to keep other passengers safe and how they dealt with the situation in general.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“He should not only be jailed, she should sue him too,” wrote one user. And another agrees by stating: “Looks like she just wanted her jacket back. I can’t blame her. It was assault.”

Others were siding with the taxi driver, mainly pointing to the fact that it was indeed the woman that has gotten physical first.

Article continues after ad

“Saw this before, she was refusing to pay so he kept her jacket until she did, then she got aggressive and found out,” reads one response. Another user adds: “Anyone, man or woman. If they decide to lay hands on you first, they should be prepared for the consequences.”

Some replies to the Tweet claim the woman was refusing to pay her fare and that’s why the driver took her jacket, but this could be just an interpretation of one of the viewers. It’s also worth noting that the Tweet is a repost of at least a year-old video that sparked a massive Twitter conversation.

Article continues after ad

For more viral videos and stories related to entertainment, be sure to check out our coverage on Dexerto.