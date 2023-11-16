What happened to Amigo Chino? Orange Theory Car Crash house arrest drama explained

TikToker Amigo Chino has gone viral after claiming he was behind the Orange Theory crash in Boston in October 2023 and is now on the run. But viewers are now wondering if what he says is true.

On October 16, 2023, a car crashed into an Orange Theory fitness gym in the night. This occurred after the driver allegedly pressed the vehicle’s automatic remote starter. The accident shattered the gym’s front with glass spilling on the sidewalk.

The fitness center was fortunately closed at the time of the incident, so only one person was minorly injured, NBC Boston reported at the time.

After the accident made headlines, a TikToker Amigo Chino took to his platform, which has 22,000 followers, and announced that he placed a brick on his boss’ car’s gas pedal, leading it to move and crash into Orange Theory Fitness. Chino claimed he resorted to such actions after getting “fired on the first day.”

The TikToker has since documented his journey on the run from the police, but many viewers are wondering if it’s actually true.

What happened to Amigo Chino?

In a video that’s been viewed over five million times, Amigo Chino claimed he placed a brick on his boss’ gas pedal to make the car move on its own and crash into the building after he allegedly got “fired on the first day” of the job.

The following video on his account displays an unverified news story with an NBC Boston banner, reporting his narration of the incident in an AI-generated voice.

The headline shown in his TikTok reads: “Mass TikTokkker ‘amigo chino’ arrested Wednesday morning on the count of destruction of an Orange Theory Fitness building.”

On Wednesday, November 15, the TikToker again took to the video-sharing platform to announce that he was cutting off his tracking monitor, which he had to wear after allegedly being put on house arrest. The video showed him placing the device in a pan of water.

He also said in the video: “I’m not on house arrest, I’m on the run. I’m on my way to New York right now.”

Amigo Chino claims he’s on the run following Orange Theory crash

In the series of videos posted in less than 24 hours, the content creator claims to be ‘on the run’ after getting rid of his ankle bracelet but advises his followers to not repeat his actions.

Chino then said he was trying to get to California from Boston with very little money on him while his phone was running out of battery as well.

While he is ‘on the run’, Chino has urged his followers to buy the “Free Amigo” merch, which includes items displaying his picture that resembles a mug shot with #freechino printed below it.

Is Amigo Chino really on the run?

Although the TikToker has published 14 videos of him seemingly on the run, viewers aren’t buying it. Many people think Amigo Chino is pulling an elaborate prank as the supposed screenshot of the NBC Boston 10 article is not on the news publication’s official website. Nor are there any records of him being arrested.

The owner of Orange Theory has also confirmed that the accident occurred when he activated the remote start while walking to the car.