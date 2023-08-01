Man fights women after girlfriend starts massive brawl at Luke Combs concert

A brutal fight broke out at Luke Combs concert in Philadelphia when a man stepped in after his girlfriend was getting clobbered.

Brawls have been happening all over the United States amid the ongoing heatwave, with some fights taking place in the most unlikely of places, such as a movie theater showing The Barbie Movie.

While concerts can be rough – with fans moshing in pits and bands calling for walls of death – you’d hardly expect to see such chaos at a country music show, but that’s exactly what went down.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, a fight between two women broke out – and the boyfriend of one of the combatants made sure to finish it.

Brawl breaks out at Luke Combs concert as man punches woman

Footage posted on X shows a woman with a drink in her hand tackling another two people down to the ground.

As onlookers filmed the spectacle, a blonde woman and a man in a Phillies jersey then approached. Without warning, the bloke threw one of the women aside before firing at the other with a vicious right hook.

He then manhandled one of the other fighters before pushing away another, sending her hurtling violently toward a concrete wall.

At this point, security had to intervene, but this gave time for the man and his date to leave the area while the crowed booed and jeered the couple.

The uploader of the video, Tori Lahren, claimed that the man started the fight. “He was mad people weren’t saying excuse me, and HIS GIRL started the physical fight by pushing one of those girls’ moms.”

So far, it’s not known if police are investigating the altercation, and Lincoln Financial Field has not issued a statement on what transpired.

