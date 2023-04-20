‘Real-life Batman’ fights 5 people at once and wins in viral brawl

A man has been dubbed the “real-life Batman” after fighting a group of five others at the same time and coming out on top.

Viral fights have been making the rounds a lot recently, especially in altercations when one individual is able to emerge victorious against all odds.

We saw it in the movie 300 and we’ve seen it time and time again on social media whether it’s eight-on-one at a gas station or even fifteen-against-one – people love watching heroes emerge when they’re outnumbered.

The latest must-see battle features a man viewers are calling the “real Batman” for scrapping with a group of foes while looking like the caped crusader in the process.

Rohan 5v1 fight video goes viral

The video known as the “Rohan 5v1” on Twitter, begins in media res with fists flying at our unnamed hero with no reason given as to why the melee was happening.

The solo fighter was then jumped by several others at once but was quick to drop three of them with lighting-fast attacks of his own straight out of a movie like The Raid Redemption or John Wick.

After being rocked by a couple of big haymakers and pressed up against the wall by someone else, the one-man army started dropping elbows and pushed a bigger guy to trip over his own teammate.

Eventually, having dismantled several of his attackers, ‘Rohan’ activated Ultra Instinct like Goku to dodge a series of punches, humbling others in the brouhaha and making them look foolish.

It seems like at that point the group realized they were no match for this future UFC champion and ended up backing off to lick their wounds and the video ended.

It’s not clear where this fight happened or when it took place, but it’s definitely amazing to see one guy stand up against multiple others and still come out on top. What a boss.