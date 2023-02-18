Man claims dry shampoo can exploded and set his house on fire

An Australian man went viral on TikTok after claiming that a can of dry shampoo exploded in his mom’s purse and set his house on fire.

TikToker Luke alleged that a Batiste dry shampoo bottle had “exploded” while sitting in his mother’s handbag, triggering a fire that caused damage to her bedroom.

“Ladies if you are thinking of using dry shampoo I would think again,” he said in a video, which has amassed over 350,000 views.

The 28-year-old explained that the exploding aerosol can set his mom’s “whole room on fire,” as he revealed soot and burn marks all over the room and furniture. Various items were destroyed in the blaze including a lamp, the blinds, and parts of the bed.

Article continues after ad

“My mom usually sits right there on the side of her bed. I would have lost my mother today. Luckily she was downstairs taking down my washing,” Luke said in the clip.

The TikToker pointed to the “unrecognizable” remnants of the handbag, with the force of the explosion allegedly causing pieces of leather to stick to the ceiling. He claimed the explosion was so strong it blew out the screen door.

In the comment section, many TikTok users tried to explain how this could have happened.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Probably too close to the lamp – the heat made it explode,” one user suggested.

Article continues after ad

“Well they don’t just combust by themselves it may have been too close to the lamp or excessive heat,” another explained.

“Electrical fault with lamp/wiring, maybe? That could’ve started a fire and with aerosol on bedside table,” a third added.

Luke’s family has reportedly been in contact with Batiste, and have been sent a form to complete ahead of further discussions.

For more TikTok news and other viral stories, make sure to head over to our entertainment hub.