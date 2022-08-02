Ludwig set to break YouTube personal record with MrBeast gifted video

Ludwig is convinced he’s about to break a personal record on YouTube, after MrBeast gifted a video to his channel.

Back in late March of 2022, Ludwig got a sudden phone call from MrBeast live on stream. MrBeast is one of the biggest YouTubers on the platform, and the brief yet convincing call invited Ludwig to travel to North Carolina via a private jet to film a video with MrBeast.

Since Ludwig flew out for filming and subsequently told a story about his trip, we haven’t received any news on what Ludwig went out there to film. Until now.

According to Ludwig’s message at the beginning of the video, MrBeast wasn’t very happy with how the project turned out.

So, rather than discarding the project entirely and not uploading it, MrBeast decided to hand the video over to Ludwig for him to post on his own channel. And, after being up for less than 24 hours, it’s already accrued 1.5 million views.

Ludwig convinced MrBeast video will break personal record

In a tweet, he said: “Lmao this is definitely gonna be my most viewed video!”

Ludwig posted his YouTube analytics on Twitter to show that the MrBeast collab was performing over three times better than the average view counts for his normal content.

It was far and away the best performing upload of his last 10, and it will likely become the most viewed video he’s ever posted.

The current most viewed upload on Ludwig’s channel is “Jschlatt ruins my game show | Mogul Money” with just over five million views.

With the MrBeast video Ludwig just posted closing in on two million views after just one day, Ludwig is set to break that record very soon.

Since Ludwig signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube, he’s been working with myriad creators on various platforms. Having appeared on a stream with Hasan Piker at Anime Expo and then taking part in MrBeast’s Las Vegas League of Legends tournament, Ludwig has been busy collaborating with other creators and making content that goes beyond his own channel.