Ludwig & MoistCr1tikal slam Twitch’s “geriatric” apology over branded content guidelines

Prominent streamers Ludwig and MoistCr1tikal are lashing out at Twitch’s apology after revealing upcoming restrictions to branded content that sparked backlash online.

On June 6, Twitch revealed upcoming changes to branded content and sponsored streams that are slated to kick in on July 1.

These new guidelines place massive restrictions on what kinds of advertisements are allowed on Twitch, outright disallowing “burned-in” video, audio, and display ads on its platform.

That’s not all; Twitch has also outlined a comprehensive list of content that isn’t allowed to be advertised, whatsoever, including adult-oriented products, medical devices, political content, and more.

While streamers can still advertise sponsored content in other ways, creators all across the net sounded off in outrage over these restrictions, with many threatening to leave Twitch over these potentially damaging changes.

Twitch later apologized for the “language” in their new guidelines and promised to update their wording in the near future — but not everyone is accepting this apology.

Ludwig & MoistCr1tikal slam Twitch’s apology for policy changes

Popular streamers Ludwig and MoistCr1tikal have levied a critical eye toward Twitch following their apology, lashing out at the platform in pointed tweets that have gone viral.

“Twitch suffers from having no relationship built with their viewers/streamers,” Ludwig said of the situation. “I don’t know why the CEO doesn’t tell everyone when these big changes are happening.”

“It’s always a carefully crafted impersonal article. And based on all their recent actions, viewers have no choice but to interpret everything in the least charitable way.”

MoistCr1tikal also blasted the platform, calling their new guidelines a “geriatric policy decision” in the wake of Twitch’s apology.

“Don’t know what confusion you’re referring to, there’s literally pictures in the announcement, you were pretty specific,” he hit back. “Just admit you’re completely lost as a platform. This is backpedaling to try and salvage a catastrophic, out of touch, geriatric policy decision.”

Ludwig’s and Moist’s latest comments follow a wave of backlash from other creators and even streaming organizations as rival platforms like Kick seek to step in as Twitch continues to face criticism for confusing bans, a 50/50 sub split, and other matters.