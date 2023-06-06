MrBeast wants to stream on Kick to protest Twitch’s new guidelines

YouTube star MrBeast is considering streaming on Kick as a way to “protest” Twitch’s new branded content guidelines that are sparking backlash across the internet.

On June 6, Twitch rolled out new guidelines for branded content on its platform that are set to go into effect on July 1.

These new rules place major restrictions on sponsored streams, disallowing any “burned in” audio, video, and display ads.

On top of this, the platform also released a comprehensive list of goods that aren’t allowed to be advertised at all, including political content, adult-oriented products, medical devices, and more.

Of course, there are still ways that streamers can have advertisements in their broadcasts — but the site’s new restrictions place huge limitations on how they can snag sponsors to pay bills.

As a result, a slew of backlash has been sparked against Twitch, with a number of top streamers and influencers speaking out against the website.

MrBeast teases possible Kick stream to “protest” Twitch changes

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is just the latest famous online figure to throw his two cents into the ring, openly criticizing Twitch in a pointed tweet shortly after the news broke.

“Hey Twitch, how about instead of handicapping what creators make, you help them make more?” he wrote. “Seems more logical.”

“This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year,” he added in a now-deleted post. “I’m not even a Twitch streamer and now I want to stream on a competitor just to spite them for you guys. If YouTube pulled this sh*t, I’d lose my mind.”

That’s not all; it looks like MrBeast also followed rival streaming platform Kick on Twitter, drumming up speculation that the YouTuber might actually try dipping his toes into the Kick pool.

“The GOAT just followed us,” Kick wrote in a tweet. “It’s time for Kick to take over.”

“Might do a stream for fun just to protest Twitch lol,” he replied.

It’s worth noting that Twitch has since apologized for the “language” in their new guidelines with promises to amend the wording in the near future, but it’s yet unclear what will and won’t be allowed on the platform following the promised changes.

Although it’s currently unclear if MrBeast will actually stream on Kick, this wouldn’t be the first time a major internet celebrity has publicly pondered joining the platform.

Alinity, best known for streaming on Twitch, has said that she “may or may not” be in talks with Kick following her ban from Twitch for dancing on stream.