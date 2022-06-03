Ludwig loses YouTube subs after revealing the way he eats pizza

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren started losing subscribers right as he was about to hit 3 million after revealing the controversial way he eats pizza.

Ludwig Ahgren’s meteoric rise in popularity began after his historic subathon on Twitch that took place over 31 days.

After signing an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming and leaving Twitch behind, he has steadily been building his subscriber count to a massive 3 million.

However, Ludwig’s recent admission to eating pizza with a fork and knife on stream nearly cost him that goal as subscribers began leaving en masse.

Ludwig loses subscribers live on stream

The popular live streamer made the controversial food take during his June 3 live stream to celebrate hitting 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

According to Ludwig he “likes the taste of the pizza with metal better” and that “the metal adds a tanginess to it.”

Naturally, his subscribers began leaving his channel in droves as he watched his sub count drop live via the analytics tracker SocialBlade.

He quickly noticed the drop in subscribers and attempted to backpedal saying, “We are so close to 3 million…I don’t – I don’t eat pizza like this anymore.”

After only a minute Ludwig lost over 1,500 subscribers after his incredibly contentious food take.

Chat then demanded he eats pizza on stream without a knife and fork or else they will continue unsubscribing.

Funnily enough, he caves in saying “Fine, fine I’ll eat a pizza,” and begins making a pizza order online with the help of his chat to eat it later during his stream.

Ludwig eventually ended his stream at 2.99 million subscribers at the time of writing, but it’s only a matter of time until he reaches his momentous 3 million subscriber milestone.