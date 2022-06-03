Ludwig wants to “fight” New Zealanders in Geoguesser after mistake goes viral on Reddit

YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren said he wants to “fight” New Zealanders after a clip of him playing Geoguesser — and butchering town names — went viral on the country’s subreddit.

Even before Ludwig gained popularity thanks to his month-long subathon in March 2021, the creator has enjoyed playing Geoguesser with the help of his viewers in chat.

On May 27, a two-year-old clip of Ahgren butchering the names of various towns was posted on the r/NewZealand subreddit, and users quickly took to the comments expressing their opinions on the clip.

During a recent episode of The Yard podcast, Ludwig said he would “fight” New Zealanders in Geoguesser, explaining that he’s gotten significantly better at geography since the clip was recorded.

Ludwig responds to viral New Zealand Reddit comments

The comments on the original post are split between loving the clip and disliking it entirely, like user beiherhund who explained Ludwig is a great example of why he doesn’t like most streamers.

He said: “I feel like this guy represents what I hate about streamers pretty well. Just the loud, obnoxious, pretend-dumb sort of persona. I’m sure he’s not quite like that in real life and is playing up to his audience but I just can’t watch people like this for long.”

Just a week later, Ludwig responded to comments like this on an episode of The Yard, mentioning that he would “fight” the commentators bashing him for the clip.

“I wanna do a f**king video where I go against all those f**ks in GeoGuesser because I would clown on those dumb**ses. I’m way better now, I know way more about the world. I think part of it is laughing at Americans for sucking at geography,” Ludwig explained.

“I know now, and I’m a god. New Zealanders, I will fight you one on one in GeoGuesser.”

(Topic starts at 34:55 in video)

We’ll have to wait to see if the subreddit responds to Ludwig’s offer, maybe we’ll see that video uploaded to one of Ahgren’s many YouTube channels sooner rather than later.

