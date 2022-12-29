Ludwig claims Logan Paul blew “redemption trail” with CryptoZoo “scam”

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren has criticized Logan Paul for blowing up his “redemption trail” after intricate details of his CryptoZoo “scam” were made public by Coffeezilla. He likened it to a “pyramid scheme” and said Paul needed to “own up” to his mistakes.

Logan Paul is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons after YouTube investigator Stephen ‘Coffeezilla’ Findeisen blew the whistle on his CryptoZoo project. Started in 2020, it was abandoned for two years, leaving investors millions out of pocket.

With Logan Paul now trying to clean up his image and explain what went down behind the scenes ⁠— going as far to invite Coffeezilla onto his IMPAULSIVE podcast ⁠— Ludwig claims the damage has already been done and his “redemption trail” has been destroyed.

“Although Logan Paul might have a renowned ability to hype things up, it seems like he has no ability to actually create something of value or stick to his word,” he said in a December 27 video.

Findeisen outlined how CryptoZoo was “what feels like a pyramid scheme” in Ludwig’s words, getting friends and family to invest first via a ‘soft’ launch before the token was made fully public with an announcement.

“They’re trading, but it’s on the inside ⁠— which is legal because there’s no regulation,” Ludwig explained. “But it should be illegal.”

After Zoo tokens were bought early ahead of the ‘announcement’, Logan Paul blew up in private messages saying they could have made $120 million off the $40 million of trade being done. This was bewildering to Ludwig, as he “couldn’t possibly fathom” the “levels of greed”.

“I am in an amazing position because of what has happened through YouTube, streaming, and content creation,” he said. “But I’m also good.

“Once you hit $1 million, buy your dream home, get everything you want, cover your family… why do you need more money? I cannot wrap my head around [that].”

Ludwig’s biggest criticism came at how Logan Paul was handling the PR aftermath though. He had two years to address all the concerns around CryptoZoo, which never turned into a fully-fledged game despite promises, but only chose to speak up after Coffeezilla’s series.

“Why did it take somebody making a three-part docu-series to finally own up to your f**k ups and mistakes? He was super happy to sell his crypto eggs for $2.5 million. He was super happy to sell millions of dollars of CryptoZoo token, but not so happy to actually man up when he needed to on a project that he said, in his own words, would make people money.”

“[It’s] super disappointing to see from somebody who I thought was on a redemption trail, who had matured quite a bit, whose content I thought was amazing.

“But it seems like Logan Paul’s main ability is to hype things up, make a lot of attention around things… but not to follow through and be a good, ethical, and moral actor.”