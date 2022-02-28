Twitch star Amouranth is now selling $1k fart jars and her bathwater

Popular Twitch streamer ‘Amouranth’ has started a new business that will have some fans digging deep into their wallets. The entertainer announced she is selling her bathwater, real hair, along with fart jars valued at $1,000.

Amouranth is one of the most popular female personalities in the streaming realm. With over 5 million followers on Twitch and 2 million on Twitter, the star has quickly become well known around the world.

She doesn’t stop her content on social media though, as she’s established herself as a businesswoman. Amouranth recently purchased a plastic ball company and now she has started selling her own line of products.

However, it definitely isn’t something that you expect to see, as the model revealed that fans can now buy her bottled farts.

Amouranth reveals fart jars, bathwater, & hair for sale

In a tweet on February 28, Amouranth showed off her new company, ‘Cutie-Pa-TOOT-ies’ to her fans.

I STARTED A NEW BUSINESS! HAVE YOU EVER WANTED TO SMELL YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER OR OWN THEIR HOT TUB WATER (In physical form, not an NFT)? SAY LESS: https://t.co/usUTSwlbYI SUPPLIES SUPER LIMITED pic.twitter.com/HRWbqU7ilH — Amouranth (@Amouranth) February 28, 2022

You will notice the emphasis on the ‘TOOT’ and that is because she is literally going to sell her toots. That’s right, the popular Twitch star will be selling personalized fart jars for the hefty price of $1,000.

On the official website, Amouranth gave a quick video tutorial on how each scent jar is made.

With this package, buyers will get one piece of her hair, a fart sealed in a jar, and her signature on the lid. Amouranth said supplies are “super limited” and only the first 1,000 people to order will receive a scent jar.

If farts aren’t up your alley then don’t worry, Amouranth is offering another deal for her community. For $200, you can also buy her hot tub water as well as an autograph. She said this will be a limited-time offer as she only has 3,000 jars up for sale.

It’s unknown if she will fulfill these orders on stream, but she claims to be dedicated to making sure everyone that orders a jar gets it.