Mizkif loses his mind after opening Amouranth’s $1000 fart jar

After receiving a box containing five of Amouranth’s $1000 fart jars, Mizkif mustered the courage to open one up and give it a good sniff with his friends, losing his mind in the process.

Amouranth is more than just an ordinary Twitch streamer. She’s been making moves on the entrepreneurial front and has bought convenience stores, gas stations, a plastic ball company, invested in stock, and more.

However, her latest business endeavor is a step in a different direction. She’s selling jars containing hair, farts, and bathwater for $1,000 apiece. There’s a limited number of them available, and people are going wild.

Miz managed to get his hands on a box worth of them, which he opened on stream. However, since he had five in total, he made the bold decision to open one up with his friends to see what it smelt like, and he didn’t regret it.

“Let me explain what this is,” Miz said proudly to his friends as they entered the room. “There are only one thousand of these jars. They were a thousand dollars each. There’s a hair in there, and also it’s one of her farts.”

However, despite their value, he had a crazy idea in mind. “I’m going, to be honest with you. I kind of want to let one loose. What do you think chat? Should we do it? That thing is loaded up. It might explode.”

It took him a while to muster the courage, but thanks to the encouragement from his friends and chat, he eventually did.

After letting it loose, he lost his mind — with a hint of sarcasm in his voice: “That was awesome! Holy f**k. Dreams do come true.”

Miz ‘enjoyed’ it so much, he joked he was jealous of her assistants for being able to smell it for free. “How many free hits do you think Amouranth’s assistants get? Like, that’s not fair. We’ve got to buy them all.”

It was a costly inhalation, but one he didn’t regret — especially since he has four others stored on the shelves for a rainy day.