GMHikaru banned on Twitch days after watching Dr Disrespect on stream

Popular Chess-focused Twitch streamer Hikaru ‘GMHikaru’ Nakamura has been banned from the platform just days after watching Dr Disrespect on his stream.

On March 16, 2022, Hikaru left fans absolutely stunned as he watched Dr Disrespect play a game of Chess against fellow YouTube streamer DrLupo while he was streaming.

When his viewers mentioned the possibility of receiving a ban, Hikaru replied: “Chill out, you guys. Do you think I care? This is chess.”

According to popular Twitter ban-reporting bot ‘Streamerbans,’ the creator received his first ban on the platform on March 22, just eight days after watching Doc on stream.

Hikaru responds to Twitch ban

Just 30 minutes later, Hikaru posted on Twitter in response to receiving his first-ever Twitch ban.

It reads: “The Doc tweeted that things are settled with Twitch… guess he was wrong. See everyone in three days.”

The Doc tweeted that things are settled with twitch… guess he was wrong. See everyone in 3 days. — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) March 22, 2022

Twitch TOS still prevents Dr Disrespect from being shown

While Dr Disrespect announced on March 10 that he had settled his legal dispute with Twitch — his account is still banned from the platform.

There are two aspects of the Twitch community guidelines that detail the rules regarding showcasing a banned streamer on the platform.

It says: “It is prohibited to use your channel to knowingly feature or advertise a suspended user. We understand that there may be instances where suspended users may appear on your stream due to circumstances beyond your control, such as through third-party gaming tournaments.

“But we expect that you make a good faith effort to remove them from your broadcast, mute them, or otherwise limit their interactions with your stream.”

Luckily for the popular Chess streamer, this is his first ban, and he’ll be back streaming his favorite game in no time.