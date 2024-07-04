Twitch star Alexandra Botez loses $10K in seconds in high-stakes poker stream

Twitch streamer Alexandra Botez had a rough night at the poker table after losing $10,000 only mere seconds after rebuying into a high-stakes event.

Despite being best known for her chess content with her sister, Andrea, Alexandra Botez has proven herself a formidable poker player too, branching out in the world of card games.

On July 3, she was broadcasting a high-stakes cash game from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas with other creators and poker pros like Nate Hill and Phil Laak.

Nearly two hours into the stream, Botez went all-in pre-flop with Ace-Queen, only to bust to her opponent’s pocket 7s.

Not wasting any time, Alex immediately bought back in for $10,000 and the very next hand, found herself with a beauty of a hand with suited big slick: Ace-King.

Unfortunately, she was heads-up against poker pro and former StarCraft player Bertrand ‘ElkY’ Grospellier who was sitting on Queens.

The flop could not have been worse, as ElkY hit a Q, upgrading to a set and there wasn’t a single spade on the table. By the turn, Alex was drawing dead, missing any chance she had to stay alive, resulting in her losing $10K just seconds after returning to the table.

While the consecutive losses put Botez a whopping $20K in the hole, she bought back again and was able to crawl back a bit to end the night with $21,500 in chips.

While Alex has ventured into poker, her sister, Andrea, has gone in a completely different direction and launched a DJ career. Her first set, back in 2023, was a massive hit with fans. In May 2024, she even released a song inspired by Netflix’s chess series, Queen’s Gambit.