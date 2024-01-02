Luann de Lesseps mocks Ramona Singer for having the ‘worst’ fashion taste

RHONY: Legacy Housewives Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Kelly Killoren Bensimon were asked who had the ‘least expensive’ taste in fashion, and Luann named co-star Ramona Singer.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip also known as RHONY: Legacy aired on the NBC Universal streaming site Peacock on December 13, 2023. The spin-off takes the Real Housewives franchise fans on a visual vacation along with their favorite stars on screen.

The cast of the show included Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

From the cast members three co-stars, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Kelly Killoren Bensimon then made a unit and did several interviews to promote the show to viewers.

Luann de Lesseps said ‘Money can’t buy you class’

The trio had an interview with Cosmopolitan where they took the ‘Expensive Taste Test’. Luann opened the interview by saying, “Money can’t buy you class but it can buy you something fabulous, right?”

The three were asked which Housewife among the cast had the ‘worst taste’ and Luann named her co-star Ramona Singer.

Dorinda added to the declaration that all Housewives just had different and distinct fashion sense. She said, “The thing about our cast is we all have a very distinct look, don’t you think? Like, I don’t dress like Luann, Luann doesn’t dress like Kelly, Kelly doesn’t dress like me.”

Luann agreed with Dorinda but also stood by her opinion and stated again that she didn’t like Ramona’s ‘distinct’ taste in fashion. She said, “And we don’t dress like Ramona!”

Before the release of RHONY: Legacy, the show alum, Ramona Singer had been accused of using racist remarks to both a crew member and her fellow co-star, which she has denied.

Fans of the franchise might be happy to see the cast members have a good relationship and playfully jab at each other outside the show. One fan commented under the Cosmopolitan YouTube video and said, “Somehow this is more revealing and real than the show based on fighting and fake drama.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy aired on December 14 and the show finishes airing on January 4, 2024. Stay updated with our reality TV coverage for all the latest scoop.