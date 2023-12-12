Where to watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: US, UK & more

The cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Real Housewives is back this holiday with Season 4 of Ultimate Girls Trip. Here are all the details about where to stream the reality show.

Bravo is giving us another chance at an onscreen vacation with the OG stars of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip also known as the RHONY Legacy is back with Season 4 this December 14. This Season we will have the ladies revisit Saline Beach and the Pirate House from Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The cast includes Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

Where is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip available to stream?

Bravo announced that the first three episodes of the miniseries will be available on December 13. The rest of the episodes will air every Thursday following the premiere week.

The new episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 will be available to stream solely on Peacock every Thursday at 6 a.m. ET.

