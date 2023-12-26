Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy fans choose “underrated” favorite

Kristen Taekman is the favorite housewife among the Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy viewers.

Regarding the premiere cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, there are many larger-than-life stars. You have the entertaining Luann De Lepps (who recently took the stage on The Masked Singer Season 10), the controversial Ramona Singer, and the list goes on and on.

One former housewife in particular who has also decided to join in on their televised vacation is Kristen Taekman. She was only on RHONY for two seasons before leaving. Her reason at the time of her sudden exit was to focus on her family and business ventures instead of her reality TV career.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now that she’s back on our screens after several years away, viewers are convinced that she’s the best in the cast.

Bravo The cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy fans love Kristen

On December 23, RHUGT: RHONY viewers took to Reddit to share their appreciation for Kristen, especially for being calm enough to balance out the chaotic group.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One fan wrote, “Kristen was underrated in the original run, probably because Bethenny just dominated her return season. I’m glad more people are recognising her this turnaround.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I always loved her, but Kristen was too self-aware for these housewives who see that healthy trait as weakness. Especially Ramona and Bethenny. I really love her this season, she seems to have built up some much-needed self-esteem.”

Article continues after ad

Kristen has also shared that she would love for the girls to come back for a Season 2, but Bravo has not renewed it as of yet.

To stay updated on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.