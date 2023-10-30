RHONY’s Ramona Singer denies racist remarks made behind the scenes

RHONY’s Ramona Singer has been exposed for multiple racist remarks made behind the scenes. However, the former housewife has denied the allegations.

Former Real Housewife of New York, Ramona Singer, has been accused of multiple racist remarks.

Though most of her comments were allegedly said behind the scenes, cast members have made a point to call her out for what’s been said.

Singer, however, has denied saying anything inappropriate.

Back in 2021 when Eboni K. Williams joined the cast as the first black woman on RHONY, the ladies had a “virtual education session” to learn how to speak about race while on the show.

During the meeting, Ramona Singer allegedly asked why she shouldn’t talk about why black fathers aren’t present in their children’s lives.

Williams has since recounted that a publicist from the network made it a point to say to Singer that although she is black, she has a father.

RHONY's Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Eboni K. Williams

Singer then responded to the publicist saying that she had read a study that stated black children were less likely to have a father at home.

Former housewife and good friend to Williams, Leah McSweeney, also recalled Singer’s racist remark during the call with the Bravo publicist and representatives from a racial justice organization.

Not only that, but in the same year, Singer was perplexed by Williams being upset after leaving Luann de Lesseps’ home, so she said, “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show.”

At the time, Singer denied to PageSix that she said the statement, saying, “I never said that. It’s a terrible lie. It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me.”

Singer also allegedly said the N-word with a black crew member while filming Season 13 of RHONY. However, she denied this as well.

Though NBCUniversal launched an internal investigation about Singer’s N-word remark, the findings were “inconclusive.”

As for her other racist comments — there may not have been an investigation summoned for them, however, Singer is adamant that she has not said anything she’s been accused of.