Love Island’s Lana mortified after wardrobe malfunction in front of everyone

One of Love Island’s new fan favorites, Lana Jenkins, suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, and at the worst possible time, as she gave a dance to another islander, with the rest of the cast watching on.

In order to get the islanders familiarised with each other, a series of challenges were set to kick off Love Island 2023, which is airing on ITV2.

Fans have already picked out a favorite, namely Lana and Ron, but Lana’s Love Island journey didn’t get off to the best of starts.

Lana’s embarrassing skirt accident on Love Island

Despite being coupled up with Ron, Lana opted to Shaq Muhummad when tasked with doing a “lap dance for the islander you fancy most.”

But, only moments later, viewers had forgotten about her surprise decision, as she had an unfortunate accident immediately after beginning the dance.

“My skirt split right open, right down the middle of my crack,” she would later explain.

Perhaps because she was able to brush it off so well, viewers instead have redirected their focus on her decision to pick Shaq as the islander she “fancies most.”

“Are we not gonna address how she picked shaq as the islander she fancies the most?” One commenter asks.

“I was so confused as to why she chose shaq like what and felt bad when her skirt split,” another viewer said, but a fan responded that the skirt split was “karma” for her decision.

As for Shaq, he’s currently coupled with Tanya Manhenga, so it remains to be seen what will come of this incident.

